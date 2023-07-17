Luke of Simferopol: “Only thus can the kingdom of God appear within our hearts”

.

“The rose does not speak, but puts forth a strong fragrance. We too, should put forth fragrance, pour forth spiritual fragrance, the fragrance of Christ. The fragrance of our deeds should be heard from far around: good, pure, and righteous deeds, full of love. Only thus can the kingdom of God appear within our hearts, appearing not through words, but with power. Amen.”

St. Luke of Simferopol

