Paul Kingsnorth: “I don’t believe a word of it”

“We enjoy telling ourselves that we will soon be gods, masters of the planet, manipulating the genes of living creatures and rebuilding the world at a nano-level as we lie back in our hammocks, attended by our robot servants. I don’t believe a word of it, and I’m not sure many of us do.”

Paul Kingsnorth

