Nilus of Sinai: “you will later regret this”

“If you crave and demand food, beat it a little while, and God, having seen your patience, will send you help from above; you will be revived by the aid of the Most High God. If, however, you will not be patient, and will be sealed with the imprint of this foul king, you will later regret this.”

Saint Nilus of Sinai

