Anthony of Optina: “No matter what bitterness has befallen you”

“No matter what bitterness has befallen you, no matter what unpleasantness has happened to you, say, “I shall endure this for Jesus Christ!” and it will be easier for you. For the name of Jesus Christ is powerful. Through it all unpleasantness is calmed, and demons disappear. Your disappointments will also be calmed and you pusillanimity will be quited.”

St. Anthony of Optina

