Mark the Ascetic: “God tested Abraham”

“God tested Abraham. That is, he sent him afflictions for his benefit, not so that he could find out what sort of man he was, for God knows everything, but so that He give him the means to perfect his faith.”

St. Mark the Ascetic, Homilies

