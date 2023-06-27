“It is time for the church to stand for truth without wavering”

“Some churches have preached that the Christian should not have anything to say about the government, yet a careful study of the Old Testament indicates that the prophets spent a lot of effort condemning the established authority.

We need to be careful that we do not accept a watered down message so that we can accept the gay or LGBT lifestyle. It is time for the church to stand for truth without wavering.”

Jim Hollingsworth

