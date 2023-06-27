Skip to content

“It is time for the church to stand for truth without wavering”

27 June 2023
“Some churches have preached that the Christian should not have anything to say about the government, yet a careful study of the Old Testament indicates that the prophets spent a lot of effort condemning the established authority.

We need to be careful that we do not accept a watered down message so that we can accept the gay or LGBT lifestyle.  It is time for the church to stand for truth without wavering.”

Jim Hollingsworth

