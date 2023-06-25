Gregory Palamas: “keeping the confession of faith in Christ”

“Truly ‘God is glorious in His saints’ (Ps. 68:35 LXX). Let us call to mind the martyrs’ superhuman struggles, how in the weakness of their flesh they put to shame the evil one’s strength, disregarding pain and wounds as they struggled bodily against fire, sword, all different kinds of deadly tortures, patiently resisting while their flesh was cut, their joints dislocated and their bones crushed, and keeping the confession of faith in Christ in its integrity, complete, unharmed and unshaken. As a result there were bestowed on them the incontrovertible wisdom of the Spirit and power to work miracles.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

