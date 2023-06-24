Cyril of Alexandria: “a unity which is inseparable and indestructible”

.

“Our Lord wishes the disciples to be kept in a state of unity by maintaining a likemindedness and an identity of will, being mingled together as it were in soul and spirit and in the law of peace and love for one another. He wishes them to be bound together tightly with an unbreakable bond of love, that they may advance to such a degree of unity that their freely chosen association might even become an image of the natural unity that is conceived to exist between the Father and the Son. That is to say, He wishes them to enjoy a unity which is inseparable and indestructible, which may not be enticed away into a dissimilarity of wills by anything at all that exists in the world or any pursuit of pleasure, but rather preserves the power of love in the unity of devotion and holiness, which is what actually happened. For as we read in the Acts of the Apostles, ‘the company of those who believed were of one heart and soul’ (Acts 4:32), that is, in the unity of the Spirit.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

.

.

.

.

.