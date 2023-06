Mark the Ascetic: “He who suffers wrong”

“He who suffers wrong and does not demand any reparation from the man who wronged him, trusts in Christ to make good the loss; and he is rewarded a hundredfold in this world and inherits eternal life (cf. Mk. 10:30).”

St. Mark the Ascetic, The Philokalia

