Peter Hitchens: “it is important for our society to wonder why”

“I think it is important for our society to wonder why it has lately become so ready to accept that human woe can be cured or soothed by chemicals. These chemicals do not alter or reform the ills of our civilisation. They adapt the human being to them.”

Peter Hitchens, The War We Never Fought: The British Establishment’s Surrender to Drugs

