Seraphim Rose: “man was made for something more than this”

“Now it is quite true to say that curiosity, exactly like its analogue, lust, never ends and is never satisfied; but man was made for something more than this. He was made to rise, above curiosity and lust, to love, and through love to the attainment of truth.”

Seraphim Rose, Nihilism: The Root of the Revolution of the Modern Age

