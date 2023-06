Maximos the Confessor: “Blessed is the man who can love all men equally”

“He has as yet no perfect love, whose disposition towards men depends on what they are like, loving one and despising another for this or that, or sometimes loving, sometimes hating one and the same man. Blessed is the man who can love all men equally.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

