Thaddeus of Vitovnica: “We have the freedom either to accept His will or to reject it”

.

“The Lord called every one of us into being with a certain goal and plan in mind. Every little blade of grass on this earth has some kind of mission here on earth, and how true this is of human beings! However, we often disturb and interfere in God’s plan. We have the freedom either to accept His will or to reject it; God, Who is love, does not wish to take this freedom away from us. We have been given complete freedom, but we, in our foolishness, often have many useless desires.”

Elder Thaddeus of Vitovnica, Our Thoughts Determine Our Lives

.

.

.

.

.