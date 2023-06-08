Nikon Vorobiev: “

.

“The Lord alone can cleanse the soul from former impurities. And if, without murmuring but with thanksgiving to God, you endure your bodily illness, you will thereby demonstrate your faith, your repentance and humility, and you will receive not only the forgiveness of those sins which you earlier committed but also help in the future for the struggle against bad inclinations, and after death—eternal life in communion with all the saints, and unspeakable joy.”

Abbot Nikon Vorobiev, Letters to Spiritual Children

.

.

.

.

.