John of Kronstadt: “The Lord allows us to be tossed by various passions”

“The Lord allows us to be tossed by various passions in this life in order that we may hate these passions with all our heart, that we may look upon everything earthly as nothing, however precious and pleasant it may appear, and that we may long with all our hearts for God alone…”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

