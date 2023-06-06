Skip to content

John of Karpathos: “He raises us above all natural impulses and demonic passions”

6 June 2023
“The Holy Spirit whom we worship is all-powerful, and in an astonishing way He brings into existence what does not as yet exist within us. The intellect that was previously defeated He now makes victorious; for the Paraclete who in compassion comes upon us from above ‘is higher than all’ (John 3:31), and He raises us above all natural impulses and demonic passions.”

St John of Karpathos, The Philokalia

