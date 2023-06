Makary of Optina: “such happiness is not one on which to rely”

.

“A life lived in humility and with an irreproachable conscience brings peace, tranquility, and true happiness. But wealth, honor, glory and exalted position often serve as the cause of a multitude of sins, and such happiness is not one on which to rely..”

St. Makary of Optina

.

.

.

.

.

.

.