Innocent of Alaska: “This is the Christian’s most essential duty”

.

“’How is it that I think and do things that I don’t want or desire to think or do?’ I answered that everyone is that way, and so forth. Therefore, the more one conquers himself, the greater the reward that he will receive there in eternity. This is the Christian’s most essential duty, and for this one needs God’s help, which is received through prayer…”

St. Innocent of Alaska

.

.

.

.

.

.

.