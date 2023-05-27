Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “He puts his trust in wealth, rather than in God”

27 May 2023
“The self-indulgent person loves wealth because it enables him to live comfortably; –the person full of self-esteem loves it because through it he can gain the esteem of others; –the person who lacks faith loves it because, fearful of starvation, old age, disease, or exile, he can save it and hoard it. He puts his trust in wealth, rather than in God, the Creator who provides for all creation, down to the least of living things.”

St Maximos the Confessor, Four Hundred Texts on Love

