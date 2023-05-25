Skip to content

John Lennox: “belief in God that motivated the advance of science”

25 May 2023
“It was belief in God that motivated the advance of science in the 16th. and 17th. centuries. Gallelo, Copernicus, Kepler, and Newton expected to find law in nature because they believed in a great law giver. Now so often we hear the new atheist talk about faith, depricating it.I want to tell you that scientist are all people of faith. As Einstein saw, they believe that the universe is accessable to the human mind. And physics can not explain that for the simple reason that you can’t do physics without believing that the universe is intelligable. So scientist required faith.”

John Lennox

