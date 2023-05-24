Skip to content

John Lennox: “atheism undermines science very seriously”

24 May 2023
“I think atheism undermines science very seriously because if you think of the basic assumption that all of us who are scientists have, that is, we believe in the rational intelligibility of the universe. And, it’s interesting to me that scientists of the eminence of Eugene Wigner and Albert Einstein used the word “faith.” They cannot imagine a scientist without this faith because, of course, they point out that you’ve got to believe in the rational intelligibility of the universe before you can do any science at all. Science doesn’t give you that.”

John Lennox

