Nilus of Sinai: “if you do not at once receive from God that which you ask”

“Do not grieve if you do not at once receive from God that which you ask. He wishes to benefit you still more by making you persist longer in your patient prayer before Him. For what can be higher than to address ones converse to God and be in communion with Him?”

St Nilus of Sinai

