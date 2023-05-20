Gregory of St. Petersburg: “Do not forget: you are of divine descent”

.

“Do not forget: you are of divine descent. You need to draw near to God continually and earnestly. God is the source of your happiness. Only in Him can you find perfect satisfaction for your heart, which continually thirsts for happiness. Do not think, say, or especially do anything that may distance you from the Almighty, Most Wise, and All-Good Creator, but try to have in your thoughts, to say and do, only what brings you closer to your Creator.”

Metropolitan Gregory (Postnikov) of St. Petersburg, How to Live a Holy Life

.

.

.

.

.

.

.