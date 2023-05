Bishop Irenei Steenberg: “Do not fill your mind with worldly noise”

“Do not fill your mind with worldly noise without reason. Radios or televisions operating “in the background” prevent quietude by filling even empty moments with the distracting flow of sounds and voices. How shall we find quiet in our times of prayer, if we have so conditioned ourselves against it in every other moment?”

Bishop Irenei Steenberg, The Beginnings of a Life of Prayer

