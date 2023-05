Tito Colliander: “Do not fear the drought within you”

“Do not fear the drought within you. The life-giving rain comes from above, not from your own hard soil below, which brings forth only thorns and thistles (Genesis 3:18). Do not wait, therefore, for any “state,” for ecstasy or rapture or other desire-laden experiences. Prayer is not for the sake of enjoyment.”

Tito Colliander, Way of the Ascetics

