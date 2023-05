John of Kronstadt: “Do not fear the conflict, and do not flee from it”

“Do not fear the conflict, and do not flee from it: where there is no struggle, there is no virtue; where there are no temptations for faithfulness and love, it is uncertain whether there is really any faithfulness and love for the Lord.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

