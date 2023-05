Archbishop Averky (Taushev): “Actual Gospel love”

.

“Actual Gospel love is foreign to our fallen human nature. In our fallen state, egoism, self-love, and self-assertion appear to be innate to our nature, as Bishop Theophan the Recluse states. This assertiveness of the self is the offspring of pride.”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev), The Struggle for Virtue: Asceticism in a Modern Secular Society

