Macarius of Egypt: “You must be crucified with the Crucified One”

.

“Very many wish to be vouchsafed the Kingdom without labors, without struggles, without sweat; but this is impossible.

If you love the glories of men, and desire to be worshipped, and seek comfort, you are going off the path. You must be crucified with the Crucified One, suffer with Him that suffered, that you may be glorified with Him that is glorified.”

St. Macarius of Egypt

.

.

.

.

.

.

.