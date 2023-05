Chrysostom: “Here then is injustice”

“The fornicator is not unclean on account of the intercourse, but on account of the manner of it, because it injures the woman, and they injure one another, making the woman common, and subverting the laws of nature. For she ought to be the wife of one man… Here then is injustice, and therefore the act is wicked.”

Saint John Chrysostom

