Seraphim Rose: “it is the love of God that causes our suffering”

“Humanity had thought itself sufficient, and even now we think we can escape our destiny by our own efforts. Escape! – that is our only thought. To escape form the insanity, the hell, of modern life is all we wish. But we cannot escape!!! We must go through this hell, and accept it, knowing it is the love of God that causes our suffering. What terrible anguish! – to suffer so, not knowing why, indeed thinking there is no reason. The reason is God’s love – do we see it blazing in the darkness? – we are blind.”

Heiromonk Seraphim Rose

