“[King] Charles has entered into a covenant with God, and God is not mocked”
8 May 2023
.
More thoughtful reflections from Gavin Ashenden on the King’s coronation.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
2 Comments leave one →
.
More thoughtful reflections from Gavin Ashenden on the King’s coronation.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
I don’t like King Charles III. He was good friends with Jimmy Saville, a pedophile. His mentor was Lord Mountbatten, who was very decadent (probably homosexual). His younger brother, Andrew, was good friends with Jeffrey Epstein. There is a lot of pedophilia in the ruling class of Europe and in the ruling class throughout the world. Does a leopard easily lose its spots? Birds of a feather flock together.
Virtually all politicians invoke the name of God and use scripture in their orations (especially in the United States). You know the drill: God, mom, apple pie, Chevrolet, Sunday picnics and all that wholesome goodness. It makes everyone smile.
The name “Charles” is very interesting and probably very Providential (the Lord rules in the affairs of men). The life and reign of Charles I was cut short (pun intended–he was beheaded in 1649 for treason) (“and as the long divorce of steel falls on me.” –Shakespeare). The reign of Charles II also did not last long. The fact that Charles III was named “Charles” could be very prophetic: prophetically bad for Charles III and prophetically good for Great Britain and the rest of the world. Charles III is not British, he is Davos-ish. He is a WEF blueblood and an enemy of Christian Patriots everywhere. Looking at the demise of Charles I and Charles II, hopefully (and God willing) the reign of Charles III will also be short-lived.
Here are a couple of prophetic messages about King Charles III:
Neville Johnson – Charles is NOT to be Coronated as King
Chris Reed: King Charles (58:40 – 1:00:00)
https://rumble.com/v1j6yai-chris-reed-restoration-in-our-nation.html
This is an excellent video:
The High Symbolism of Charles III’s Coronation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4YEq2Upv2U/
“Pedophiles run the world.” –Stanley Kubrick