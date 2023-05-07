Gregory Palamas: “gazing with our mind’s eye on Christ”

“Brethren, [our Lord Jesus Christ] is near each one of us, even if unseen. That is why He said to the Apostles when He ascended, ‘Lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world’ (Mt. 28:20). Every day we should stand in awe of Him, as He is with us, and do what is pleasing before Him. If we are unable now to perceive Him with our physical eyes, we can, if we are watchful, see Him continually with the eyes of our understanding, and not just see Him, but reap great benefits from Him. This vision destroys all sin, demolishes all evil, and drives away everything bad. It yields every virtue, gives birth to purity and dispassion, and bestows eternal life and the kingdom without end. As we attend to this joyful sight, gazing with our mind’s eye on Christ as though He were present, each of us will say with David, ‘Though a host should encamp against me, my heart shall not fear: though war should rise against me, in this will I be confident’ (Ps. 27:3).”

Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

