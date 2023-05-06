“To be a monarchist is not to pine away for some lost paradisiacal past”

“Taking religion out of the public sphere and putting it in the private sphere may have been very good for religious pluralism, but it was a wound, in places a mortal wound, to monarchy, which was a sacral institution that both depended on and supported the Church. With religion increasingly no longer a public matter, first in France then later elsewhere, kings became superfluous. And with the expansion of Western European values and political ideas across the world—via exploration, colonialism, and borrowing (as in Russia or Japan)—that virus spread far and wide. The kings who remained on their thrones reigned but did not rule, transformed into ceremonial figures—vital, still, to the new political order, to be sure, but not sacral. Russia held out perhaps the longest, but the tensions we see in the West found their way there as well. Never more was Russia a part of the West than when it attacked its Church and killed its king.

If kings no longer found the necessary religious and political soil to flourish, democracies grew and prospered in the new world created by science, commerce, religious pluralism, and privatized faith. But Christianity continued to flourish, too. Some of the Church’s greatest moral and intellectual leaders come from these tough centuries, including our own 20thcentury, a time of unequaled persecution. The continuing, prospering spiritual life of the Church, East and West, has led some to wonder why democracy isn’t just as good soil for the Church as was once monarchy. And so we get the question we have been discussing—the compatibility of monarchy and Orthodoxy. But isn’t this, on a certain level, a somewhat impious question? God’s Church, after all, needs neither Earthly monarchy nor popular democracy to save souls. It saves us, we do not save It. To be a monarchist is not to pine away for some lost paradisiacal past, because, first, that past never existed; and second, monarchy IS modern. The whole point of the scholarship on monarchy is that it has been everywhere and in all times. That includes today. Nor should we dichotomize monarchy and democracy. Democracy has always been a part of monarchical systems on some level. Thinking only about Russia, consider the veche in Novgorod (and elsewhere), the boyar Duma, the Zemstvos of Alexander II’s Great Reforms in the 19th century. Thus the proper dichotomy is between monarchy and republics. But all this means that we should not be seduced into thinking that our republic, any republic, can be anything more than what it is (a pluralistic and secular polity with no place for God in the public sphere), or that monarchy can be anything less than it is (a sacral state that rests on tsar, Church, and God).”

Russell (Roman) Martin, PhD,

Professor of History, Westminster College, New Wilmington, Penna., Advisor on Foreign Communications and Media for the Chancellery of the Head of the Russian Imperial House, H.I.H. The Grand Duchess Maria of Russia

