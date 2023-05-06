Maximos the Confessor: “the experience of temptations”

“I think that when the our Lord and God was teaching His disciples how to pray and said, ‘Lead us not into temptation’ (Mt. 6:13), He was teaching them to pray that they should reject the kind of temptation which we willingly accept, that is, to pray that they should not be abandoned to the experience of temptations which, when willingly accepted, lead to intended pleasures. But I think when St. James? was teaching those struggling for truth not to be afraid, and said, ‘My brethren, regard it as a great joy when various trials befall you’ (Jms. 1:2), he was speaking with reference to the kind of trial which is not subject to our will, that is, to trials which are contrary to our wishes and produce suffering. That both these interpretations are correct is clear from the fact that the Lord at once adds, ‘But deliver us from the evil one’, and that James continues: ‘Knowing that the testing of your faith produces patient endurance; and let this endurance come to fruition, so that you may be perfect and entire, lacking nothing’ (James. 1:3-4).”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

