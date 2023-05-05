Gregory of St. Petersburg: “No one is permitted to judge”

“’But what if another person lives and behaves badly, giving temptation?’ Do not judge! No one is permitted to judge. “But the temptation may cause great harm to morality.” Of course it may, but do not judge; find a suit­able time and try in a brotherly way to admonish the tempter. A brotherly admonition is not forbidden. But if he does not listen to you, think who has the right to admonish him more strongly.”

Metropolitan Gregory (Postnikov) of St. Petersburg, How to Live a Holy Life

