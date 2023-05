Maximos the Confessor: “fight to acquire the virtues”

“‘Shun evil and do good’ (Ps. 34:14), that is to say, fight the enemy in order to diminish the passions, and then be vigilant lest they increase once more. Again, fight to acquire the virtues and then be vigilant in order to keep them. This is the meaning of ‘cultivating’ and ‘keeping’” (cf. Gen. 2:15).

St Maximos the Confessor, Four Hundred Texts on Love

