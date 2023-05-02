Christos Yannaras: “To share out your soul freely”
tags: Christos Yannaras, intersubjectivity, kenotic, love, metanoia, orthodox-ontology, orthodoxy, relation, relationships, repent, Repentance, self-giving
“To share out your soul freely, that is what metanoia (a change of mind, or repentance)really refers to: a mental product of love. A change of mind, or love for the undemonstrable. And you throw off every conceptual cloak of self-defense, you give up the fleshly resistance of your ego. Repentance has nothing to do with self-regarding sorrow for legal transgressions. It is an ecstatic erotic self-emptying. A change of mind about the mode of thinking and being.”
Christos Yannaras, Variations on the Song of Songs
