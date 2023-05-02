Skip to content

Christos Yannaras: “To share out your soul freely”

2 May 2023
“To share out your soul freely, that is what metanoia (a change of mind, or repentance)really refers to: a mental product of love. A change of mind, or love for the undemonstrable. And you throw off every conceptual cloak of self-defense, you give up the fleshly resistance of your ego. Repentance has nothing to do with self-regarding sorrow for legal transgressions. It is an ecstatic erotic self-emptying. A change of mind about the mode of thinking and being.”

Christos Yannaras, Variations on the Song of Songs

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
