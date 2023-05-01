Charles de Gaulle: “NATO is a facade”

“NATO is a facade. It’s a machine to disguise America’s control over Europe. Thanks to NATO, Europe is placed under the dependence of the United States without appearing so. “Until the meeting in the Bahamas, the British were no more in NATO than we are now. They were even less, in reality.

They don’t even have 45,000 men in NATO. But they arrange to have generals everywhere, so they can control what’s happening there. They are very skilled at infiltrating. But in reality, they keep the bulk of their forces outside of NATO. Gradually, we will do the same. With the difference that they have more or less share in the command exercised by the Americans, whereas we have no share, because we are not Anglo-Saxons.”

Charles de Gaulle

Source

