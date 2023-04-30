John Cassian: “God arranges the opportunities for salvation in different ways”

“…we know that God arranges the opportunities for salvation in different ways. Our situation is that we respond eagerly or in a laggardly manner to these opportunities made available by God to us. God made the call “come out of your homeland”; Abraham by coming out was exercising obedience. There was the instruction “come into the land”; it was done, and that was the work of obedience. But the addition “which I shall show you” has to do with the grace of God, who gave a command – and a promise.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

