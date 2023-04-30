Skip to content

John Cassian: “God arranges the opportunities for salvation in different ways”

30 April 2023
“…we know that God arranges the opportunities for salvation in different ways. Our situation is that we respond eagerly or in a laggardly manner to these opportunities made available by God to us. God made the call “come out of your homeland”; Abraham by coming out was exercising obedience. There was the instruction “come into the land”; it was done, and that was the work of obedience. But the addition “which I shall show you” has to do with the grace of God, who gave a command – and a promise.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

  1. Joseph permalink
    30 April 2023 1:11 pm

    This was a unique quote. Thanks for posting. I often try to limit God to what I can think he is. My ego often gets in the way of following his Will.

