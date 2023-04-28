“the identity of that one group most persecuted around the world”

Cardinal Joseph Zen in Hong Kong, China

“Despite the predominance of identity politics — where the skin and/or non-Western religious identity of any victim is constantly highlighted — the identity of that one group most persecuted around the world — Christians — is always dissembled over whenever they are slaughtered (which is daily, globally speaking).”

“There’s a global war on Christians. As recent events in Nashville make clear, it is well ensconced in America. And the enemies of Christians — whether Muslims or trans, whether the establishment or media — are legion.”

Raymond Ibrahim

Ukrainian Police raiding the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Monastery

