Alexander Dugin: “They are dragging humanity full speed into the ocean of degeneration”



“Today’s liberals are predominantly post-men and post-human. Liberalism is a kind of post-ideology in which thought, idea, morality fall below the critical line. That is why modern liberals attach so much importance to gender politics and deep ecology. They are dragging humanity full speed into the ocean of degeneration. And, if they need nuclear war to bring into being monsters made of cellophane waste, algae and computer circuits, they will succeed at some point. What is in the head of a sodomite or an environmentalist-digitalizer functions outside the criteria of normality.”

Alexander Dugin

