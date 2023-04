John Cassian: “unless the grace of God”

“…unless the grace of God comes to the help of our frailty, to protect and defend it, no man can withstand the insidious onslaughts of the enemy nor can he damp down or hold in check the fevers which burn in our flesh with nature’s fire.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

