RFK Jr,: “I’m really going to let loose on them for the next 18 months. They’re going to hear a lot from me.”

For well over a decade I have sworn that I would never again vote for any Democrat whatsoever. It seems though that there might be one Democrat that I would at least consider voting for. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is very compelling in his announcement of his campaign for the Democratic nomination for President in 2024. The speech he gave he spoke on a lot of issues that no one else wants to mention. The shrinking away of the middle class. The merger of corporate and governmental power, The out of control intelligence agencies. Big Pharma. Corrupt media. I suspect that on issues not mentioned (abortion, immigration, the second amendment) he might be more of a typical Democrat. But, just like Tucker Carlson is a man of the center right who is trying to expose the lies of the uni-party in DC, RFK Jr. is a man of the center left who is trying to expose the lies of the uni-party. I wish him well, and I’ll be watching with great interest what RFK Jr. has to say over the next 18 months. If the GOP nominates a neocon, and RFK Jr. is on the ballot for the other party, I’d at least think very seriously about doing the unthinkable, voting for a Democrat.

