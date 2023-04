Tucker Carlson: “[The left’s agenda] It’s not a political movement. It’s evil”

Tucker Carlson gave this rousing speech a few days ago at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. It might have something to do with why Fox News, in a bone-headed move, decided to fire him from his position. Now there is no reason to watch Fox at all.

