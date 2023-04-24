Skip to content

Symeon Kragiopoulos: “Because a person cannot stand feelings of guilt in their conscious”

24 April 2023
“Because a person cannot stand feelings of guilt in their conscious, they repress them into the subconscious and unconscious where, as psychology says, they acquire an independence and from then on cause continuous torment. Though the person throws these guilty feelings there, the feelings do not want to stay there, they want to escape. They also deserve to be exposed. They continuously prod and poke, until one day they erupt in some way and the seriousness of the sickness is exposed. That is, others can see that this person is sick. It is not that before this the person was well, but simply that there was a basement where all of these things were hidden. “

Archimandrite Symeon Kragiopoulos, Anxiety

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
