John Chrysostom: “Christ is risen, and the demons are fallen”

9 April 2023
“O Death, where is your sting? O Hell, where is your victory? Christ is risen, and you are overthrown. Christ is risen, and the demons are fallen. Christ is risen, and the angels rejoice. Christ is risen, and life reigns. Christ is risen, and not one dead remains in the grave. For Christ, being risen from the dead, is become the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep.”

St. John Chrysostom, Paschal Sermon

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
