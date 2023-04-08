Cyril of Alexandria: “in Christ that which is enslaved is liberated”

“… in Christ that which is enslaved is liberated in a real sense and ascends to a mystical union with Him who put on the form of a servant, while in us it is liberated by an imitation of the union with the One through our kinship according to the flesh. For why is it ‘not with angels that He is concerned but with the descendents of Abraham, whence He had to be made like His brethren in every respect’ (Heb. 2:16-17) and become a real human being? Is it therefore not clear to everyone that He descended to the level of a servant, not providing anything for Himself by this, but giving us Himself as a gift, ‘so that we by His poverty might become rich’ (cf. II Cor. 8:9), soaring through the attainment of likeness to Him to his own proper and superlative good, and might prove to be by faith gods and children of God?”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

