Paisios: “A truly humble person never behaves like a teacher”

“A truly humble person never behaves like a teacher; he will listen, and, whenever his opinion is requested, he responds humbly. In other words, he replies like a student. He who believes that he is capable of correcting others is filled with egotism.”

Elder Paisios of Mount Athos

