Bishop Irenei: “Such assertions are at times quite bold-faced in our world”

“’Love’ is understood, too often today, as an impulse or compulsion, a longing for that which “feels good”; “joy” is equated with a frivolous happiness; “satisfaction” is paralleled to sensual and intellectual gratification. Such assertions are at times quite bold-faced in our world; at other times they are less obvious, buried within systems of self-awareness and self-help that give them a more scientific context and nuanced definition, but which fundamentally as­sert the same ideas, however refined.”

Bishop Irenei Steenberg, The Beginnings of a Life of Prayer

