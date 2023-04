Rod Blagojevich: “Weaponized prosecutors are destroying our country”

“President Trump FIRED me, FREED me, and now he’s getting F***ED like me. Weaponized prosecutors are destroying our country. It’s time for Republicans and Democrats to stand up and defend our Constitution against 3rd World politics.”

Rod Blagojevich, former Illinois Governor

